Basketball's Back: VYPE Austin Private School Boys Basketball Preview

The 2020-2021 VYPE Austin high school boys basketball season preview continues with preseason rankings that highlight the area's top TAPPS and SPC teams and breakdowns of teams in those leagues.

VYPE Austin Private School Boys Basketball Preseason Rankings

No. 1 Austin St. Michael's Catholic Academy



No. 2 Regents School of Austin

No. 3 Austin St. Dominic Savio Catholic

No. 4 Texas School for the Deaf

No. 5 Austin St. Stephen's Episcopal School

TAPPS 6A Boys Basketball Team To Watch

Austin St. Dominic Savio Catholic: The Eagles represent the Austin area in the state's highest private school classification and plan to build off their TAPPS 6A area round appearance and 17 wins from a year ago with notable returners in first-team all-district athlete James Mooney, second-team all-district player Stephen Owens and other competitors in Liam Gall, Caleb Simmons, Lucas Li and Ben Schiesser during the 2020-2021 campaign.

Photo by VYPE Media's Bradley Collier.

TAPPS 5A Boys Basketball Teams To Watch

Austin St. Michael's Catholic Academy: The Crusaders have a lot of upside going into the 2020-2021 season because they marched to the TAPPS 5A regional final and won 19 games during the 2019-2020 campaign and still have a loaded roster that includes all-state athletes George Washington and Kade Killeen and second-team all-district players Jack Esparza and Daniel Serna will joined by teammate Josh Jones.

Regents School of Austin: The Knights appeared in the TAPPS 5A area round and won 20 games a year ago and plan to achieve more during the 2020-2021 campaign with notable playmakers like all-state athlete and Wheaton College commit Steven Schultz and other players in Luke Brown, Andrew Penrod and Andrew White.

TAPPS 4A Boys Basketball Team To Watch

Texas School for the Deaf: The Rangers won 22 games en route to a 2019-2020 TAPPS 4A area round appearance and have the necessary pieces in first-team all-district athlete Russell Rohde and second-team all-district players Jordan Leeper, Zarek Nathanson and Joshua Saaty to earn more late season success in the 2020-2021 campaign.

TAPPS 3A Boys Basketball Teams To Watch

Temple Holy Trinity Catholic: The Celtics move up a classification after earning 20 victories and a TAPPS 2A area round finish during the 2019-2020 season and plan to continue their success by leaning on first-team all-district athlete Patrick McKenna and second-team all-district players Zaylin Blackwood, Victor Mares and Patrick Weisbruch.

Hill Country Christian School of Austin: The Knights have a motivated group going into the 2020-2021 season because they recorded 17 wins as a 2019-2020 non-playoff participant and have a strong lineup that includes first-team all-district athlete Colt Lychner, second-team all-district players Kai Orred and Landon Wiste, all-district honorable mentions Landon Peterson and Silas Tsuei and another notable individual in Caeden Kieper.

Round Rock Concordia: The Cardinals can top their eight wins from the 2019-2020 season because their roster still has second-team all-district athletes Zavien Prater and Noah Van Soest, all-district honorable mention Evans Igiehon-Osifo and another contributor in Ben Ristow.

Central Texas Christian School: The Lions made the most of their seven wins during the 2019-2020 season because they finished at the TAPPS 3A area round and plan to lean on second-team all-district athlete Braxton Richardson in the 2020-2021 campaign.

TAPPS 2A Boys Basketball Team To Watch

Faith Academy of Marble Falls: The Flames are expected to lead the Austin area in TAPPS 2A success during the 2020-2021 campaign because they dropped a classification after appearing in the 2019-2020 TAPPS 3A regional final and still have a lot of playmakers in all-state athlete Tyler Kwan, first-team all-district honorees Case Coleman, Gus Henry and Grayson Poage and second-team all-district individuals Dylan Offutt and Cody Wilson and all-district honorable mention Mason Thornley.

TAPPS 1A Boys Basketball Team To Watch

Fredericksburg Heritage School: If the Eagles were able to fly to the 2019-2020 TAPPS 1A regional final with single-digit wins, then the sky's the limit for their 2020-2021 team that still features all-state athlete Joshua Hoermann, first-team all-district players John Fritzsch and Sam Richburg and second-team all-district honorees Caden Bray and Finn Sawtelle.

SPC Boys Basketball Teams To Watch

Austin St. Stephen's Episcopal School: The Spartans stormed to the Southwest Preparatory Conference semifinal and 13 wins during the 2019-2020 season, so their goal is to top those marks in the 2020-2021 campaign by following all-SPC talent LD King and fellow credible player Ben Jones.

Photo by VYPE Media's Bradley Collier.

Austin St. Andrew's Episcopal School: The Highlanders earned their 10th win of the 2019-2020 season at the SPC tournament and will lean on all-SPC athlete Trenton Jackson and other notable playmakers in Colt Pepe and Gehrig Zimmerman to add more postseason success in the 2020-2021 campaign.

