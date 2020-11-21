64ºF

VYPE Houston Volleyball Bi-District Round Scoreboard (5A/6A)

Joshua Koch

The 2020 UIL 5A and 6A playoffs are in full swing and that continued on Friday night. Check out all the scores from playoff matches from the past couple of days.

We saw one perennial playoff power go down in a five-set thriller, a lot of clean sweeps across the board as area matchups are set for Monday and Tuesday. With next week being the Thanksgiving break for schools, some matches will be played during the day!

See which Class 6A and 5A Houston-area volleyball teams are moving on!

Class 6A Region III
Cinco Ranch 3, Ridge Point 2
Cy-Fair 3, Carnegie Vanguard 0
Area: Cinco Ranch vs Cy-Fair (Tuesday - HISD Pavilion @ 5:30 p.m.)

Seven Lakes defeated FB Dulles
Cypress Creek 3, Lamar 0
Area: Seven Lakes vs Cypress Creek (Monday - Merrell Center @ 5 p.m.)

Clear Falls 3, Shadow Creek 0
Summer Creek 3, Channelview 0
Area: Clear Falls vs Summer Creek (Tuesday - Pasadena HS @ 5 p.m.)

Pearland Dawson 3, Clear Lake 0
Atascocita 3, Dobie 0
Area: Dawson vs Atascocita (Tuesday - Atascocita HS @ 6 p.m.)

Bellaire 3, Stratford 0
Katy 3, FB Austin 0
Area: Bellaire vs Katy (Monday - Merrell Center @ 7 p.m.)

Deer Park 3, North Shore 0
Pearland vs Clear Creek
Area: Deer Park vs Pearland/Clear Creek

Kingwood 3, Pasadena Memorial 0
Clear Springs def. Alvin
Area: Kingwood vs Clear Springs (Tuesday - North Shore HS @ 2 p.m.)

Class 6A Region II
Bridgeland 3, Tomball 2
Oak Ridge 3, Westfield 0
Area: Bridgeland vs Oak Ridge (Tuesday - Klein HS @ 6 p.m.)

Klein 3, Langham Creek 0
Grand Oaks 3, Spring 0
Area: Klein vs Grand Oaks - TBD

College Park 3, MacArthur 0
Klein Cain 3, Cypress Woods 2
Area: College Park vs Klein Cain (Tuesday - Klein Cain HS @ 5 p.m.)

The Woodlands 3, Nimitz 0
Cypress Ranch 3, Tomball Memorial 0
Area: The Woodlands vs Cypress Ranch - TBD

Class 5A Region III
Magnolia 3, Porter 0
Area: Magnolia vs Pflugerville Connally (Tuesday - Hearne HS @ 6 p.m.)

Fulshear 3, Waltrip 0
Nederland (Advanced due to GCM being unable to play)
Area: Fulshear vs Nederland (Tuesday - Goose Creek Mem. HS @ 4:30 p.m.)

Lamar Consolidated 3, Milby 0
Manvel 3, Crosby 0
Area: Lamar Consolidated vs Manvel - TBD

Magnolia West 3, Kingwood Park 1
Area: Magnolia West vs Richards School for Young Women Leaders (Monday - Bryan Rudder HS @ 3 p.m.)

Friendswood 3, Port Neches-Groves 0
Terry 3, Madison 0
Area: Friendswood vs Terry (Tuesday - Manvel HS @ 5 pm)

Texas City 3, Barbers Hill 1
Foster 3, Sterling 0
Area: Texas City vs Foster (Tuesday - Shadow Creek HS @ 6:30 pm)

