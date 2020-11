Copyright 2020 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.

Gold: Katy RB Jalen Davis breaks off two long touchdown runs.

Silver: Clear Springs WR Kaleb Hymes breaks a long touchdown on the short pass.

Bronze: Stratford QB AJ Abbott finds Ben Mosely on the deep touchdown.

Here are the Top 3 Plays this week:

