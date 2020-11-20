SA Private School Preview: JPII will be a Top 4A team for the Area

Continuing to climb the charts with all athletic teams, is the TAPPS 4A school sitting right off I-35 in Schertz. The John Paul II Guardians have continued to have great building years, which ultimately led to a very successful 2019-2020 Boys Basketball Season. The team went 23-6 and earned themselves a District Championship title.

After four consecutive years in the playoffs, the Guardians advanced to the State Semi-Finals where they lost to The Woodlands Christian Academy, who ended up taking the State Title. With 3 Starters Returning, we can expect a lot from junior, Dezmon Dudley that earned his spot on the First-team All-State team last season. The Guardians will also be looking to Josh McGuire '23, Connor Asadourian '21, and Mikey Rhoder '21.



When asked what the keys will be for success, Coach Blackwell said, "the program is looking to ride the momentum of our program's first trip to the Final Four last year. Our experience & guard play will be crucial to our success . Our athleticism , and size down low will give us versatility on both ends of the floor , allowing us to attack each game differently when necessary. The tough non district schedule will be a very important component as well . Helping us elevate our play in hopes of making another run at the State Title in March. "





Looking to continue that history streak, we will be following the Guardians and their expected great season.

For more San Antonio coverage, follow VYPE (VYPE Texas Facebook and @VYPESATX Instagram/Twitter) on social media.

Looking to get more involved? Check out ShopVYPE for fresh gear that supports local schools and the VYPE U Ambassador Program. To sign up for the VYPE U Program, apply at VYPEU.com.