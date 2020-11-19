What's Inside: VYPE Houston 2020-2021 Basketball Preview Magazine

VYPE has done it again!

Amidst a global pandemic, with COVID-19 safety procedures in place, VYPE has produced its third citywide preview magazine of the year. This time it is time to honor the hoopsters!

VYPE held its annual basketball photoshoot in October on The Cannon campus in West Houston. This beautiful state-of-the-art facility provided an amazing backdrop for this photoshoot. From this VYPE produced a 64-page magazine filled from cover-to-cover with amazing content.

Player features, 50 team previews, player rankings and VYPE's preseason team rankings and absolutely amazing photography are all inside this book. It is a must-get for any basketball fan.

The 2020 VYPE Houston Basketball Preview magazine will start to be available next week at select retailers around Houston, including select Freddy's Frozen Custard & Steak Burgers, Academy Sports & Outdoors, McDonalds and Sun & SkI's.



All Photos in the 2020 VYPE Houston Basketball Magazine were taken by Bradley Collier, Lily Cox and George Rockett







If you don't want to deal with the hassle of driving around to find it you can ORDER your very own copy for $4.99 and have it delivered to your mailbox! - CLICK HERE TO ORDER

Also CLICK HERE to view and order any photo taken at the 2020 VYPE Houston Basketball Photoshoot powered by Whataburger.

**Some players were digitally added to this cover photo** Photos by Bradley Collier/VYPE Media



