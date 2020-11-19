VYPE Preseason Girl's Basketball: #4 Fort Bend Christian

Fort Bend Christian Academy Eagles Reached TAPPS 5A Second Round

Fort Bend Christian Academy's 2020 season came to end in the second round of the playoffs but there is a lot to be excited about with the senior class that is returning.

The nest will be led by all-state honorable mention selection Nyah White. Last season, White averaged 10.2 points per game and 3.4 rebounds per night. The board-crashing will come from Treasure Tamuno, who averaged 8.7 rebounds per game a year ago to go along with 6.3 points per night.

Teams will also have to watch out for Sammi Williams and Macy Granville. Up and down this roster there is youth. This team had no seniors in 2020 but now has an impressive senior group. How far can they carry this team in 2021?