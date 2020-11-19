VYPE Class 4A Helmet Stickers powered by Houston Methodist Orthopedics & Sports Medicine: Bi-District Playoffs (Nov. 12-14)

Welcome to a new VYPE feature for the 2020 football season - VYPE Helmet Stickers powered by Houston Methodist Orthopedics & Sports Medicine! Every week, VYPE will scour the stat sheets of the previous week and find the top performers.

Class 4A teams and down just finished the first week of the playoffs this past weekend and are now heading into the Area Round. Who earned a VYPE Helmet Sticker this week?





Walker Warncke (@walkerwarncke) - Needville

Needville defeated Furr 51-13 last week in the opening round of the playoffs. The Bluejays jumped out to a 28-0 lead in the first quarter and eventually 35-0 at the half. A big help to the fast start was running back Walker Warncke. The bruising back finished the game with 104 yards and two touchdowns on nine carries. Needville moves on to play Lindale this week in the Area Round.

Andrew Huff - Stafford

On Saturday, the Spartan Boys cleaned up at Bi-District winning 63-6 over North Forest. Area Round will be next Sat 11/21 @ 6p vs. Tyler Chapel Hill @ Randall Reed Stadium. Tickets will be available online & only for pre-sale soon! #SpartanPride #SpartansForever #UILPlayoffs pic.twitter.com/vPjXTpfaNf — Stafford MSD (@StaffordMSD) November 16, 2020

Stafford moved on to the second round with a win over North Forest. Let's give a defensive player the VYPE Helmet Sticker this week. Sophomore Andrew Huff was impressive in the win, leading the team with seven tackles, one tackle for loss, a sack and one QB hurry in the victory.

Vernon Harrison - Huffman

Huffman Falcons 19



Palestine Wildcats 10



1-0!!!#EAT #TalonsUp — Huffman Football (@Huffman_Falcons) November 14, 2020

Vernon Harrison was one of the big factors in Huffman's 19-10 victory over Palestine last week in the opening round of the playoffs. Harrison led the team with the ground attack as he rushed for 80 yards and a score on 14 attempts. Huffman takes on Brazosport this week in the Area Round.

Jacob Lopez - El Campo

El Campo is coming off a huge victory in the opening round, defeating Jack Yates 63-6 last week. The calling card for the Ricebirds all season has been their rushing attack. But let's give a nod to the defensive unit. Jacob Lopez, only a junior, had a stellar game. Lopez led the team with seven tackles, two sacks and had one fumble recovery to lead the El Campo defensive unit.

Draper Parker - Sealy

D’vonne Hmielewski and Draper Parker connect again for an 11-yard touchdown which makes Sealy’s lead 35-0 with 39.9 left in the half. A fumbled kickoff gave the ball right back to Sealy. @SealyNews @a1drape #TXHSFBPlayoffs pic.twitter.com/81CcRmvn7C — Cole McNanna (@CMac217) November 13, 2020

Sealy rolled past Orangefield last week in the opening round and a big piece was senior receiver Draper Parker. The wideout finished the night with 143 yards and three scores on just five catches. That is flat-out impressive when a receiver averages 28.6 yards per catch.

Richard Reese (@Richard98813494) - Bellville

Richard Reese went OFF! I really mean it. There are not many times in a box score that you see a running back finish with six, count them, six touchdowns in a single game. Reese in a dominating win over Hardin-Jefferson finished with 12 carries for 265 yards and six scores. It was an impressive performance by Reese. For the season he has 1,736 yards rushing and has eclipsed the 200-yard mark on four occasions.





