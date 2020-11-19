SA Top 5 TAPPS Boys Basketball Rankings

A lot of competition is expected to come out of the Alamo City this year. We can expect several of these teams to make a deep run in playoffs in their respective divisions. Here is where we have the teams ranked as the seasons are getting going.

VYPE San Antonio Top 5 TAPPS Boys Basketball Rankings:

#1 San Antonio Antonian- 6A

#2 St. Mary's Hall - 5A

#3 San Antonio Central Catholic- 6A

#4 San Antonio Christian School- 6A

#5 Schertz John Paul II- 4A

Photo by VYPE Bradley Collier

Others to watch make moves: Holy Cross of San Antonio, Texas Military Institute, Geneva School of Boerne, San Antonio St. Anthony

