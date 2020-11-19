DFW sends 4 to TAPPS Volleyball state tournament; Who has the best chance to win?

6A Argyle Liberty Christian (30-1, 5-0, 96.8% win percentage)

Argyle Liberty Christian is a great contender for the 6A TAPPS volleyball state title. With only one loss the entire season, the Warriors are doing whatever it takes to put Argyle on the map. Liberty Christian made it to the TAPPS state championship game after a hard-fought match against Trinity Christian where the Warriors defeated the Trojans 3-2. The Warriors are currently ranked at No. 1 over all in TAPPS volleyball according to MaxPreps. Argyle is set to face the defending TAPPS 6A volleyball state champions Houston St. Agnes. With absolutely nothing to lose, we can expect to see nothing less than what Argyle Liberty Christian has shown us all season: heart, dedication, and grit. It just might be enough to bring a title home.

5A Carrollton Prince of Peace (17-10-1, 9-2, 62.5% win percentage)

Carrollton Prince of Peace are set and ready to defend their title. After defeating San Antonio Christian in a 3-0 sweep for the 2019-2020 title, the Eagles had a rocky start to the 2020-2021 season opening with a five-match loss streak. Those losses seemed to be all it took to get Carrollton Prince of Peace back on track, though. The Eagles were able to finish second in TAPPS 5A District 1 and are ranked No. 30 overall in TAPPS volleyball according to MaxPreps. Carrollton Prince of Peace defeated Fort Worth Christian 3-2 to advance to the championship match. Despite their rocky start, it's safe to assume that the Eagles have a great chance of bringing home a second-straight title.

4A FW Lake Country (13-2, 10-0, 86.7% win percentage)

After having their hopes crushed in the regional round of playoffs during the 2019-2020 season with a loss to Midland Classical, FW Lake Country is looking to take it all in this unprecedented season. The Eagles have only allowed two losses the entire season- both occurring during non-district play. With a 42-15 set record and a 86.7% win percentage, FW Lake Country finished first in TAPPS 4A District 1. Lake Country is ranked No. 23 overall in TAPPS volleyball according to MaxPreps. With consistent play and an undefeated district play, it's safe to predict a Lake Country title in the 2020-2021 championship match. The Eagles defeated Pantego Christian 3-2 in order to make it to the championship match where they will face off against Houston Northland.

2A Red Oak Ovilla Christian (20-5-2, 6-0, 77.8% win percentage)

The current 2A TAPPS volleyball state champions have done it again! Red Oak Ovilla Christian has returned to the state title match after a season that has proved their dominance. Although the Eagles have had five losses, each loss has come only in non-district play. Red Oak Ovilla finished with a 6-0 record in district ranking first in TAPPS 2A District 3. With big wins over teams like Fort Worth Nolan Catholic, Garland Christian Academy, and Dallas First Baptist, Ovilla Christian has shown their strength time and time again. Ranking at No. 21 overall in TAPPS volleyball (according to MaxPreps), the Eagles should come into the title match strong. Red Oak Ovilla Christian defeated Lubbock All Saints Episcopal School to advance to the championship match where they will face off against Bulverde Bracken. Fans can expect this match to be a hard-fought one, but I wouldn't be surprised to see a third-straight title from the Eagles. In the 2019-2020 season, Ovilla Christian defeated Austin Waldorf (3-0) to take home the state title for the second year in a row.