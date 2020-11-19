Basketball's Back: VYPE Austin Private School Girls Basketball Preview

The 2020 VYPE Austin high school girls basketball season preview continues with area TAPPS and SPC team breakdowns. Check them out below and stay tuned for more area preseason coverage in the coming days.

Big thanks to all the Central Texas programs and players who participated in VYPE Austin's third annual preseason boys and girls basketball photoshoot

Private School Team Previews

Austin St. Michael's Catholic Academy Crusaders charged to a TAPPS 5A regional final appearance during the 2019-2020 season and are motivated to reach the state final four during the 2020-2021 campaign with notable returns in all-state athlete Lily Watkins and all-district playmakers Audrey Griffith, Emily Schaffer and Mia Wilson.



Austin St. Dominic Savio Catholic Eagles advanced to last year's TAPPS 6A area round and want to top that finish with all-state honoree Maya Johnson, all-district players Savannah De Los Santos and Avery Schiesser and fellow asset Fiona Mayes.

Photo by VYPE Media's Bradley Collier.

The Austin St. Andrew's Episcopal School Highlanders missed the SPC tournament in the 2019-2020 campaign, but can bounce back with five returning starters, all-SPC talent Scout Swanson and fellow notable contributors Ella Townsend and Melina Ruelas.



Other Private School Teams to Watch: Texas School for the Deaf, Faith Academy of Marble Falls, Regents School of Austin, Austin St. Stephen's Episcopal School and Hill Country Christian School of Austin

