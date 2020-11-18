DFW's FAB FOUR Class 6A State Contenders

It's time for playoff volleyball in the state of Texas, so let's start in the Dallas-Fort Worth area. Who can get to the Class 6A State Finals? VYPE has crunched the numbers and researched the schedules and here's what our crystal ball is telling us.





No. 1 Northwest Nelson (Byron Nelson) (13-3, 10-2, 81.2% win percentage)



As the reigning 6A UIL Volleyball State Champions, Byron Nelson has a great shot at going two-for-two and getting their second-straight title. The Bobcats came into an unprecedented season ready to continue showing the state what championships are made of. Byron Nelson is coming off of district play with a two-match losing streak against a hard fought Southlake Carroll and V.R. Eaton. They should come into playoffs strong and ready to make up for their last two losses. The defending state champs had a 4-1 defeat over Plano West in the 2019-2020 UIL State finals match (21-25, 25-12, 22-25, 25-15, 15-7). The Bobcats are currently ranked as the No. 6 team in 6A volleyball according to MaxPreps.

No. 2 Plano West (17-3, 12-2, 85% win percentage)



Plano West made it all the way to the state finals in 2019 only to be defeated by Byron Nelson. That chip on their shoulder might have been all they needed to only allow 15 set losses (only three match losses) the entire regular season. With big wins over teams like Flower Mound Marcus and Highland Park, the Wolves finished second in their district. According to MaxPreps, Plano West is ranked as the No. 7 team in 6A volleyball- just behind defending state champions Byron Nelson. With everything to prove, we can expect to see the Wolves enter playoffs strong and demanding. Plano West is coming into playoffs after a 3-0 loss to Flower Mound. The Wolves are set to face off against Coppell who they recently had a 3-2 defeat over.

No. 3 Flower Mound (18-1, 14-1, 94.7% win percentage)



Flower Mound came into the 2020 season strong, dropping only five sets total and losing only one match. We should expect the Jaguars to come into playoffs strong as they push forward on an 8-game win streak with big wins over teams like Plano West, Coppell, Southlake Carroll, and Denton Guyer in regular season play. Flower Mound has absolutely nothing to lose which is why they might have one of the best shots at winning the 6A volleyball state title this year. The Jaguars have been the most consistent throughout the season and are looking to add another title to their belt while leaving no room for mercy. The last time Flower Mound won the title was in the 2018-2019 season. In 2019, Flower Mound lost in the quarter finals to Byron Nelson who eventually went on to win state. The Jaguars are ranked No. 1 in their district and No. 1 in Texas Conference 6A according to MaxPreps.

No. 4 Denton Guyer (11-5, 10-2, 68.8% win percentage)



Although Guyer has a lower win percentage, the Wildcats may be a sleeper in playoffs. In the 2019-2020 season, Guyer made it all the way to the state semifinals where they lost to Byron Nelson (2019-2020 state champions). With five losses this season- knowing that they are and can be better than their record shows, the Wildcats are going to want to prove their strength in playoffs. It might prove to be a tough road, but the Wildcats have shown their nature of resiliency time and time again. It's far too early to count them out in the running for the state title. Guyer is set to face Flower Mound Marcus as they enter playoffs.