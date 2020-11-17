VYPE Play of the Week (Week 12): Heartwarming Senior Night For Vandegrift's Hartman

Check out the VYPE Play of the Week from Week 12 of the 2020 Texas High School Football season. This week's play comes from a Friday matchup. Longtime Austin Vandegrift manager Tommy Hartman, who has autism, earned the opportunity to suit up and score a senior night touchdown that set up the Vipers' 38-6 win against Hutto.

Week 12 Play of the Week www.youtube.com

