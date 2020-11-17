VYPE High School Spotlight(11/15): Lockhart's Lambert, Area Round Playoff Preview & Austin Rankings

Miss the ninth episode of VYPE's new radio show? Catch Sunday's replay below. VYPE High School Spotlight airs on Sundays from 2 p.m. to 3 p.m on Talk 1370 AM and Majic 95.5 HD2 in the Austin area and Central Texas, and anywhere in the world on https://talk1370.radio.com/shows/vype-high-school-spotlight and the RADIO.COM app.

On the first segment, VYPE Austin/San Antonio/Hill Country editor/reporter Thomas Bingham recapped the latest week of area UIL football.



In segment two, Thomas interviewed Lockhart head volleyball coach Terry Lambert. They discuss his first season as Lockhart's head volleyball coach, what he implemented into his coaching at Lockhart that resulted in immediate success and a playoff berth, what his players learned from notable non-district matchups against Round Rock Cedar Ridge, Bastrop and La Grange, how great Houston area volleyball talent and competition shaped and enhanced his coaching style, players to watch in Lockhart's playoff run, and more.

In the second half of the show, the host releases the updated VYPE Austin UIL 5A Division II, UIL 5A Division I and UIL 6A Football Rankings, recaps the bi-district round and previews the area round of the UIL 1A, 2A, 3A and 4A football playoffs, honor the show's teams of the week (Austin Vandegrift football and Hutto football) for their role in longtime Austin Vandegrift manager Tommy Hartman's heartwarming senior night performance and VYPE Play of the Week (watch here), and shares his round two playoff predictions.

