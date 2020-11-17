VYPE Football Rankings: New No. 1 in Class 5A; The Woodlands enter the Top 20 rankings

There were two big high school football results that stood out last week that shook up the rankings.

Clear Springs dominated Dickinson to become the Kings of I-45 South, while Manvel took down No. 1 Foster in Class 5A.

Other movers this week are College Park, Shadow Creek, Klein Cain and The Woodlands. Shadow Creek beat a ranked Pearland team, while Cain hammered Klein Oak. The Woodlands are undefeated in district and have a collision course with College Park in two weeks -- a huge rivalry game.

Talk about a huge rivalry game -- the Magnolia Bulldogs beat Magnolia West in the Magnolia Bowl. Welcome the Crosby Cougars into the Class 5A Top 10 after going undefeated in their district. There's a new No. 1 as Fort Bend Marshall crushed No. 10 Willowridge.

Here are the updated rankings.

VYPE Class 6A Top 20

No. 1 North Shore Mustangs (8-0) Defeated Summer Creek 58-0; Next Up CE King

No. 2 Bridgeland Bears (8-0) Defeated Cy Lakes 59-3; Next up Cy Falls



No. 3 Cy-Fair Bobcats (8-0) Defeated Cy Ridge 44-3; Next Up Spring Woods

No. 4 Katy Tompkins Falcons (6-0) DNP; Next Up Mayde Creek

No. 5 Tomball Memorial Wildcats (7-0) Beat Klein Forest 42-20; Next Up Klein Collins

No. 6 Spring Lions (6-0) Beat Aldine 49-7; Next Up Nimitz

No. 7 Pearland Dawson Eagles (8-0) Defeated Elsik 65-7; Next Up Shadow Creek

No. 8 Pasadena Dobie Longhorns (7-0) Defeated Pasadena Memorial 52-7

No. 9 Westfield Mustangs (5-1) Beat Dekaney 10-0; Next Up Aldine

No. 10 Katy Tigers (5-1) Beat Katy Taylor 41-13; Next Up Morton Ranch

No. 11 Atascocita Eagles (4-1) Defeated CE King 28-24; Open

No. 12 Clear Springs Chargers (6-2) Beat Dickinson 59-48; Next Up Clear Brook

No. 13 Shadow Creek Sharks (4-2) Defeated Pearland 20-6; Next Up Hastings

No. 14 Klein Cain Hurricanes (5-2) Defeated Oak 37-23; Next Up Tomball

No. 15 College Park Cavs (6-1) Beat Conroe 28-24; Next Up Oak Ridge

No. 16 The Woodlands Highlanders (4-2) Defeated Grand Oaks 52-17, Next Up Conroe

No. 17 Katy Taylor Mustangs (6-1) Lost to Katy 41-13; Open

No. 18 Fort Bend Travis Tigers (4-1) Next Up Ridge Point

No. 19 Pearland Oilers (6-2) Lost to Shadow Creek 20-6; Next Up Alvin

No. 20 CE King Panthers (5-2) Lost to Atascocita 28-24; Next Up North Shore

Others To Watch: Heights, Memorial

VYPE 5A Top 10

No. 1 Fort Bend Marshall Buffs (7-0) Defeated Willowridge 56-0; Open

No. 2 Manvel Mavericks (5-1) Beat Manvel 66-28

No. 3 Magnolia Bulldogs (7-1) Defeated Magnolia West 21-14; Open

No. 4 Foster Falcons (6-1) Lost to Manvel 66-28

No. 5 Katy Paetow Panthers (5-1) DNP

No. 6 Magnolia West Mustangs (5-2) Lost to Magnolia 21-14; Next Up Porter

No. 7 Montgomery Bears (5-2) Beat A&M Consolidated 38-14; Next up Lamar Consolidated

No. 8 Lake Creek Lions (5-2) Beat Lamar Consol 42-0; Next Up Huntsville

No. 9 Fort Bend Hightower Hurricanes (4-3) Beat Terry 66-34

No. 10 Crosby Cougars (5-2) Beat Texas City 41-6; Next Up Port Neches-Groves