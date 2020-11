Published: November 17, 2020, 11:50 am Updated: November 17, 2020, 11:57 am

The Sterling Rangers beat Galveston Ball 24-14 to win its first district game of the season.

The Rangers now possess a 2-5 record. They play Port Arthur Memorial Friday, which leads the district. The Titans beat Lee last weekend 48-28.

The Tornadoes play the Friendswood Mustangs Friday, November 20.