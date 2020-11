The Memorial Mustangs aren't flashy but they get job done. The 'Stangs beat Cy Creek 17-7 to remain in second in district play with an overall record of 6-2. Sophomore Mason Sanders has emerged as a solid QB1 for Memorial while Carson Zahn is carrying the mail on the ground with over 800 yards on the season.

Next up is Cypress Ridge. Cypress Creek is in a must-win situation next week against Jersey Village to get into the postseason.