UIL 4A State Semifinal Volleyball Preview: Wimberley To Battle Bellville

The Wimberley Lady Texans (29-4) will battle the Bellville Brahmas (26-3) in Tuesday's UIL 4A state semifinal volleyball match in Cuero, Texas. Check out three keys to a Lady Texans' victory.

No. 1: Lean On Your Balanced Attack

There's a reason why Wimberley has advanced to the 2020 UIL 4A state final four. It's found the right rotation of upperclassmen. It starts with junior Paige Crawford, who has contributed 440 kills, 341 digs and 45 aces in the Lady Texans' first 33 games of the season. It continues with a loaded senior class that includes Analyse Detmer (559 assists, 201 digs and 47 aces), Holly Harwood (380 digs, 229 kills and 46 aces), Brina Jones (296 kills and 89 blocks), Jordan McFarland (698 assists and 219 digs) and Rhyan Masur (715 digs).

Photo by Henry Huey for VYPE Media.

No. 2: Ride Your Recent Success

Wimberley has been one of Texas' hottest teams since late September, so it's not a surprise that it advanced to the UIL 4A state semifinal. The Lady Texans have eight match sweeps and eight wins in four sets during their current 16-game win streak and only need two more victories to earn the season's ultimate prize.

No. 3: Finish Strong Like The Best Teams Of Your Program's Storied History

If you lived in Central Texas from the late 1990's to the early 2010's, you remember the dynasty known as Wimberley volleyball. The Lady Texans recorded nine trips to the UIL state volleyball final four in the 1998, 1999, 2001, 2002, 2003, 2006, 2007, 2009 and 2010 seasons and won six state championships during that time. They are making their 10th trip to this round in 2020 and are in great spot to grab the top prize again.

For more sports coverage, follow Thomas (@Texan8thGen Facebook/Instagram/Twitter) and VYPE (VYPE Texas Facebook, @VYPE_ATX and @VYPESATX Instagram and @VYPEATX and @VYPESATX Twitter) on social media.

Looking to get more involved? Check out ShopVYPE for fresh gear that supports local schools and the VYPE U Ambassador Program. To sign up for the VYPE U Program, apply at VYPEU.com.