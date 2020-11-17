SA Private School Preview: Antonian Looking to go All the Way This year

High expectations are set for this competitive team. Coming off a tremendous run in the Texas Association of Private and Parochial Schools (TAPPS) 6A Playoffs last year, and a State Championship the year before the Antonian Apaches look to clinch the title once again this year.

Photo by VYPE Bradley Collier

Finishing State Runner-up last year, the team will return some big players, but they also got two big transfers to the school. First- Team All-State members, Gavino Ramos and Bryon Armstrong will be returning for the Apaches along with and Santiago Ochoa. Xavier Martinez and Seth Thomas are two new members to the team after transferring before the school started this year.



Photo By VYPE Bradley Collier

Coached by one of the very best in the city, Rudy Bernal, he said he "plans to build strong chemistry" in order to make a deep run once again.



For more San Antonio coverage, follow VYPE (VYPE Texas Facebook and @VYPESATX Instagram/Twitter) on social media.

Looking to get more involved? Check out ShopVYPE for fresh gear that supports local schools and the VYPE U Ambassador Program. To sign up for the VYPE U Program, apply at VYPEU.com.