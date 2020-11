The Clear Springs Chargers are the kings of I-45 South.

The Chargers knocked off Dickinson in a wild one -- 59-48 -- to go 5-0 in District 24-6A

QB Luke Sampson, RB Ky Woods and WRs Noah Thomas and Kaleb Hymes propelled the offense and the defense made just enough stops.

Check out the full gallery from Andy Tolbert.