VYPE Class 5A/6A Helmet Stickers powered by Houston Methodist Orthopedics & Sports Medicine: Week 7 (Nov. 5-7)

Welcome to a new VYPE feature for the 2020 football season - VYPE Helmet Stickers powered by Houston Methodist Orthopedics & Sports Medicine! Every week, VYPE will scour the stat sheets of the previous week and find the top performers.



Class 6A and 5A teams went into Week 7 and wow there were some amazing performances! See who earned VYPE Helmet Stickers this week. Here are the selections.

Jaydon Tutwiler-Drew (@DrewJaydon) - New Caney

In New Caney's 48-40 win over Cleveland last week Jaydon Tutwiler-Drew was a key piece to the victory. The junior signal-caller went 3 of 4 for 70 yards and a touchdown through the air. Then he added 121 yards and a score on just six carries on the ground.

KeKe Davis (@jakenan23) - Baytown Lee

Keke Davis starts off the 3rd qrt with a huge run for his 3rd score of the game to tie it all up 27-27! @baytownleefb @GCCISD #GanderPride pic.twitter.com/nWPLWgpevN — Baytown Lee High School (@REL_Ganders) November 6, 2020

It was a thrilling 48-44 victory for Baytown Lee last week over Galveston Ball. The Ganders had a big performance from main back Keke Davis in the victory. Davis rushed for 142 yards and three scores on just 19 carries for the Ganders. Baytown Lee continues to play impressive football as they hold second place in district heading into this week's showdown with undefeated Port Arthur Memorial.

Xavier Smallwood (@xavier25zay) - Foster

It was a big showdown for Foster last week as they faced off against Katy Paetow. The Falcons ended up winning the meeting 28-10 and a key factor was the running of Xavier Smallwood. The back busted off 117 yards and one score on 16 carries for the Falcons.

Brock Bolfing (@BrockBolfing) - Montgomery

Mid- Season Highlight! 1,512 Passing yards, 16 Passing TD’s, 66% completion. - https://t.co/dRUJJqVipz — Brock Bolfing (@BrockBolfing) November 10, 2020

There is being efficient and then there is was Brock Bolfing did for Montgomery last week in a 49-22 victory over Bryan Rudder. The junior finished the game 13 of 15 for 244 yards and four touchdowns. Bolfing completed 86% of his passes and had zero turnovers. On the season, Bolfing has passed for 1,512 yards and 16 scores with just three interceptions. He has helped guide the Bears to a 4-2 record through six games.

Roland Harvey (@rh_era1) - Fort Bend Marshall

Had to turn the jets on for the 1 time 👀😁 @MikeWestHTX pic.twitter.com/V0BbW3kYAw — Roland Harvey (@rh_era1) November 7, 2020

Fort Bend Marshall has it rolling and quarterback Roland Harvey is a big reason why. Against Houston Austin last week in a 63-6 victory, Harvey went 8 of 15 for 197 yards and four scores passing. He added 99 yards rushing and a score on just five carries. Five total touchdowns for Harvey and the Buffs offense look like they haven't missed a beat.

Cardell Williams (@staywokee2) - Westfield

The Westfield Mustangs are 4-1 on the 2020 season and last week had a big 52-7 win over Nimitz. In that victory, Cardell Williams was on point. He went 13 of 19 for 308 yards and five touchdowns and one interception. Williams has grown into that starting QB role as he is 60 of 107 for 1,039 yards and 12 scores this season. We knew he was good as a sophomore and he's showing his skills again as a junior.

Luke Giron (@luke_giron) - Pasadena Memorial

351 Passing Yards

3 Passing TD's

136 Rushing Yards

1 Rushing TD

Won 38-26💯🏈 pic.twitter.com/tqdEY6SOGm — Luke Giron (@luke_giron) November 7, 2020

Luke Giron went off last week in a 38-26 win over Channelview. Giron went 24 of 31 for 351 yards, three touchdowns and an interception through the air. On the ground, Giron added 159 yards and a score on 19 carries. He was dynamic late in the game. Pasadena Memorial was down nine with three minutes to go in the third quarter. The Mavericks ended up scoring 21 in the fourth quarter to win the game.

Joshua McMillan (@Duece1324) - Katy Tompkins

You might have heard that Katy Tompkins beat Katy last week. If you didn't, you are probably living under a rock and aren't reading this article anyways. Well they did and that snapped Katy's 75-game district game winning streak. There were a lot of great performances in that game but one that stood out was that of Joshua McMillan at receiver. McMillan finished the game with eight catches for 146 yards and three scores to help beat the Tigers. McMillan isn't the biggest receiver but Katy didn't have an answer for him all night.

Cale Hellums (@calehellums10) - Tomball

Picked the mind of Tomball quarterback @calehellums10 after he scored the game winning touchdown and watched the field goal miss on the sidelines. He also talked about how big of a win this was for the Cougars in district play. @vypehouston | #TXHSFB pic.twitter.com/PnhIWPumKL — Tommy Yarrish (@tommy_yarrish) November 6, 2020

Tomball won an absolute thriller last week. Tomball defeated Klein Oak 17-16 after the Panthers missed a would-be game-winning field goal. Cale Hellums ended up having the go-ahead touchdown for the Cougars. Hellums finished the game 11 of 20 for 168 yards and one touchdown through the air and then rushed for another 118 yards and a score on 21 carries. So, a total of 286 yards for Hellums in the win.

