Earlier this week was the first of four National Signing Days.

At Lutheran South Academy on Wednesday there were four athletes that put pen to paper, all from the Pioneers' baseball team. Headlining the group was Texas baseball-signee Luke Harrison. Also signing on the day was Easton Brenner to Lafayette College, Nelson Kelin to Benedictine College and Christian Melilo who signed to Southwestern University.

VYPE's Susan Paling was on hand for the event. Check out some photos from the day!