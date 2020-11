HOUSTON - Concordia Lutheran hosted an impressive signing day on Wednesday evening.



The Crusaders had three athletes signing as volleyball standout Brooke Frazier made it official with Texas A&M and basketball stars RJ Keene signed with Boise State and Jane Neuhaus inked with Concordia Nebraska.

VYPE was on hand for the evening of celebration. Check out photos and video from the night!



**Photos by Bradley Collier/VYPE Media & Video by Karen Fernandez/VYPE Media**