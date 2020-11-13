Frassati Falcons volleyball takes Back-to-Back Area Championships

For the second year in a row, and fourth time in five seasons, the Frassati Falcons Volleyball team won the TAPPS Area Championship.

Frassati Catholic traveled to Austin to take on the St. Michael's Academy Crusaders, one of the fiercest competitors in TAPPS 5A, and won in five thrilling sets. Before the Area Championship, St. Michael's had won seven games straight in three-set sweeps. It took some gutsy play by the Falcons to secure the win, including exceptional defensive play and their cool-under-pressure execution.

It was competitive from start to finish. Neither team was able to pull ahead by more than four points for most of the match, with the momentum shifting back and forth and incredible amount of hustle and grit from both teams.



Frassati Catholic's Alexis Bodunrin led the charge with 29 kills and a season high 15 digs, while her sister Andrea Bodunrin had 52 assists, 22 digs, and 6 kills of her own. Adding to the offense was Natalia Kacprzak, Lauren McCollor, Cat Briers, and Katharine Liepman with a total of 21 kills.





Alexis Bodunrin, along with Briers, Liepman, and Kacprzak combined for 22 big touches on the block which kept the Crusaders' big hitters at bay. Liepman and Kacprzak each had massive solo blocks which helped turn the momentum the Falcons' way. Vanessa Munguia, Meghan Webb, and Janelle Padilla added to the rock solid defense with 10-plus digs each.

Defense has become the Falcons' calling card this season. The Falcons employed an aggressive service game as well - Webb, Munguia, and Briers each contributed two aces, while Alexis Bodunrin pounded in four.



The Falcons continue advance to the Regional Championships Saturday, November 14 at A&M Consolidated High School in College Station, TX, where they will face Hyde Park High School from Austin, TX.