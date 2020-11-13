Four Dallas-area Teams with the best shot at winning a UIL 2020-2021 Volleyball State Championship Title

2A - Crawford (33-3, 14-0, 91.2% win percentage)

Crawford won the 2A 2019 UIL Volleyball State title after a clean sweep over Jewett Leon (25-19, 25-20, 25-20). During this unprecedented 2020 season, the Pirates have proven that they are as strong as ever. Crawford posted an undefeated district record of 14-0 with an overall record of 33-3. According to MaxPreps, the Pirates are currently ranked No. 3 in the Texas Conference 2A rankings behind No. 2 Iola (13-1) and No. 1 Beckville (30-2). Crawford is coming off of a hard-fought 3-1 win over Bremond. The Pirates are looking ahead towards what could be their second straight state title.

4A - Kennedale (23-3, 4-0, 88.5% win percentage)

Kennedale entered the 2020 season strong against a series of non-district matchups only losing three times before district play. In district play, the Wildcats showed their grit as they defeated all of their opponents to post an undefeated 4-0 district schedule with a 23-3 overall record. Ranked as the No. 15 team in Texas Conference 4A, Kennedale might just be fighting to prove that they have what it takes after losing in the semifinal round in the 2019 state tournament. In 2019, the Wildcats lost to Lamar Fulshear (25-14, 25-11, 25-20) who went on to claim the state title. With nothing to lose, Kennedale just might have the chip on their shoulder that it takes to come out of 2020's state tournament with a title to call their own.

4A Decatur (29-1, 11-0, 96.7% win percentage)

Don't look at Texas 4A volleyball and sleep on the Decatur Eagles. After narrowly missing the 2019 UIL State tournament, the Eagles came into the 2020 season ready to prove that they are Texas tested and Texas approved. Losing only one match the entire season, the Eagles posted an undefeated 11-0 district record with a 29-1 overall record and have shown no signs of slowing down. Coming off of a great 3-1 victory over Canyon, Decatur is looking forward to showing that they have exactly what it takes to compete with the best in the state and earn their shot at another state title to take home; that's right, Decatur is already home to two 4A state titles (2018, 2014) and one 3A state title (2013). Not only is Decatur currently ranked No. 1 in Texas Conference 4A (according to MaxPreps), but they're listed as No. 1 in Region I as well as the entire state.

5A Lucas Lovejoy (16-0, 13-0, 100% win percentage)

The state tournament for Texas Conference 5A is looking like it's going to be Lucas Lovejoy's to lose as the reigning 5A state champions have spent all season proving why they have the title in the first place. Lovejoy has posted a completely undefeated record throughout the entire season; 16-0 overall and 13-0 in the district. Already matching up against some of the strongest competitors in their area. In 16 matches, the Lovejoy Leopards have only lost one set. After defeating Canyon Randall (27-25, 25-17, 25-15) in the 2019 state championship game, Lucas Lovejoy is looking like they are seriously strong contenders for the 2020 state title. The Leopards are ranked No. 1 in Texas Conference 5A ahead of No. 2 Flour Bluff (15-0) and No. 3 Denton (14-1).