Aldine ISD Magazine Feature: Team Tik Tok

ENTERING YEAR THREE, EISENHOWER COACH KIERRA RIGGS IS BUILDING A WINNING CULTURE WHATEVER IT TAKES.

Her first step was building chemistry and her birds know how to have some fun. "If you've ever seen our team, you know they love to dance," she laughed.

"We have been able to build some great chemistry and a family atmosphere over the past two years and it's in the locker room and on the bus. "They put on some music, start up the Tik Toks and they just vibe out. That's how they bond. Whatever it takes."

Riggs credits their chemistry as the team's strength. "We have great communication on the court and that is tough to build," she said. "I see improvement, and this is going to be a fun year despite of everything going on around us."

The Eagles return middles Deivion Steverson and Camille Powers back to the nest, while Amorie Wallace, Aayreyelle Delaney and Chelsea Lewis provide the outside firepower. Tayler King stars on the back row and Tiana Harrison is the setter. "This is my first senior class I've had since I've been here," she said. "Sure, I want to win, but outside the wins and losses, I'm trying to get my girls recruited. I want to see them get to the next level and get a college education."