VYPE Houston Fall National Signing Day Wrap: Area athletes ink college decisions

HOUSTON - It was a busy day across the City of Houston.



Area athletes across multiple sports signed their National Letters of Intent to seal their college choices. Swimmers, basketball stars, baseball standouts and volleyball studs were amongst the signees.

VYPE Houston traveled to multiple signing day events including Spring Branch ISD's Memorial and Stratford High School, St. Pius X, The Woodlands Christian Academy, Concordia Lutheran, Lutheran South and a few others. VYPE also had submission of photos from around the area.

Check out some of the best images and soundbites from the day!