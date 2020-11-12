VYPE Class 4A Helmet Stickers powered by Houston Methodist Orthopedics & Sports Medicine: Week 11 (Nov. 5-7)

Welcome to a new VYPE feature for the 2020 football season - VYPE Helmet Stickers powered by Houston Methodist Orthopedics & Sports Medicine! Every week, VYPE will scour the stat sheets of the previous week and find the top performers.

Class 4A teams and down just finished Week 11 of the season this past weekend and are now heading into the playoffs. Who earned a VYPE Helmet Sticker this week?

Damian Ruiz (@Damianruiz42) - Livingston

Damian Ruiz went 7 of 15 for 137 yards and two touchdowns in a 21-20 victory against Huffman last week. That victory moved Livingston to 8-2 overall on the year and 5-0 in district. Being perfect in district play handed the Lions their first outright district title since 1963. The Lions will face Chapel Hill this weekend in the opening round of the Class 4A playoffs.

Zane Obregon (@Zane_Obregon_22) - Splendora

For the third time this season, Zane Obregon is getting that VYPE Helmet Sticker. In a 30-0 victory over Little Cypress-Mauriceville, Obregon rushed for 177 yards and three scores on 37 carries. For the regular season, Obregon rushed for 1,619 yards and 14 touchdowns. His game-high in rushing yards was 221 and he eclipsed the 100-yard mark every single game. Now, Splendora will face Kilgore in the opening round of the playoffs.

Brodrick Brown (@lilb_atb) - Yates

YATES HIGH Brodrick Brown @lilb_atb 3/5 78 yds. Defense: Pick Six for 68 yds pic.twitter.com/bXyuCE7HAq — M.J. Hickey (@coachmhickeyjr) October 6, 2020

Brodrick Brown has been a consistent force for Yates this season, which has now gotten them into the playoffs, where they will face El Campo in the opening round. In a 54-0 win last week over Washington, the sophomore went 2-of 2 for 30 yards and a score passing, two carries for 38 yards and a score rushing; defensively he had five tackles, and one interception and had 75 punt return yards. Overall, he racked up 143 yards and two touchdowns.

Article Powered by Houston Methodist Orthopedics & Sports Medicine

Houston Methodist Orthopedics & Sports Medicine is Houston's leading provider of orthopedic services — from diagnosis to treatment to rehabilitation — to manage all musculoskeletal conditions and injuries. Houston Methodist Orthopedics & Sports Medicine offers comprehensive diagnostic, treatment and rehabilitative services with a high standard of excellence for elite athletes and active adults alike. We specialize in treating athletes of all kinds, ages and experience levels, from students and recreational, to professional athletes and performers. Houston Methodist serves as the official health care provider for the Houston Texans, Houston Astros, Rice Athletics, Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo™, Houston Ballet, Houston Symphony and Houston Grand Opera.