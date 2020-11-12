Big Changes for TAPPS Volleyball Final Four

The Texas Association of Private and Parochial Schools (TAPPS) has announced that it will no longer be hosting a typical Final Four Tournament for the upcoming Volleyball Championships.

TAPPS posted the release on their website on Wednesday evening, stating "due to the current conditions, host sites are not available to accommodate the 18 game format required."

They have, however, secured a site for just the Championship matches for the 1A-6A divisions. All matches will be played at New Braunfels Christian Academy on Friday, November 20 and Saturday, November 21.

Friday, November 20

11:00 am 1A Championship

3:00 pm 2A Championship

7:00 pm 3A Championship

Saturday, November 21

11:00 am 4A Championship

3:00 pm 5A Championship

7:00 pm 6A Championship

The Regional round of playoffs are set for this Saturday, November 14. Schools will now be required to find neutral sites for the State Semi-Finals match on Tuesday, November 17.

There are several area schools still in the TAPPS Playoff scenario and will be competing this weekend for their spot in the State Semi-Finals Championships.

6A Regionals

San Antonio Christian vs. Concordia Lutheran Tomball: Saturday- 1:00pm @ Victoria St. Joseph

Antonian vs. Houston St. Agnes: Saturday- 3:30pm @ Victoria St. Joseph

4A Regionals

San Antonio Holy Cross vs. Northland Christian School: Saturday- 2:00pm @ LaGrange High School

3A Regionals

New Braunfels Christian Academy vs. Rosehill Christian School: Saturday- 2:00pm @ Fayetteville High School

2A Regionals

Bulverde Bracken Christian vs. Bryan St. Joseph Catholic- TBA

1A Regionals

San Antonio Atonement Academy vs. San Marcos Hill Country: Saturday- 2:00pm @ Atonement Academy

Fredericksburg Heritage Christian vs. San Angelo Cornerstone Christian: Saturday- 2:30pm @ Rochelle High School





