VYPE High School Spotlight (11/8): St. Andrew's McCrary, Austin Bi-District Preview & Area Rankings

VYPE High School Spotlight airs on Sundays from 2 p.m. to 3 p.m on Talk 1370 AM and Majic 95.5 HD2 in the Austin area and Central Texas



Want to have a question answered on air or have a topic covered on a future episode?

On the first segment, VYPE Austin/San Antonio/Hill Country editor/reporter Thomas Bingham recapped the latest week of area UIL football.



In segment two, Thomas interviewed Southwest Preparatory Conference President of the Athletic Directors and Austin St. Andrew's Episcopal School Athletic Director and Upper School Boys Basketball Coach Jeff McCrary. They discuss the return of Austin St. Andrew's Episcopal School athletics, the partnership with Austin St. Stephen's Episcopal School that produced the Austin Saints football program, the outlook for the 2020-2021 Austin St. Andrew's Episcopal School varsity boys basketball team, and more.

In the second half of the show, the host releases the updated VYPE Austin UIL 4A, UIL 5A Division II, UIL 5A Division I and UIL 6A Football Rankings, previews the bi-district round of the UIL 1A, 2A, 3A and 4A football playoffs, honor the show's team of the week (Austin Liberal Arts and Science Academy football) and shares his round one predictions.

For more sports coverage, follow VYPE

