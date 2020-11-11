Final San Antonio Rankings for UIL 5A/6A Volleyball

The 2020 Regular season is ending this week for the UIL 5A & 6A Volleyball teams! We are excited to see where San Antonio teams will go in the playoffs, as many teams had undefeated records and the local talent is fire! See where we have the final rankings of the season as the teams prepare for the Road to State.





VYPE San Antonio UIL 5A/6A End of Season Top 10 Volleyball Rankings:



#1 Helotes O'Connor (Previously: 1)- 19-0 Season Record & 16-0 on the District, 6A Region IV District 29 Champions

#2 Smithson Valley (Previously: 4) 17-2 Season Record & 14-0 on the District, 6A Region IV District 27 Champions

#3 San Antonio Brandeis (Previously: 2) 15-2 Season Record & 14-1 in 6A District 28, Final Match will be played on Fri. Nov 13

#4 New Braunfels Canyon (Previously: 5) 19-1 Season Record & 16-0 on the District, 5A Region IV District 26 Champions

#5 San Antonio Reagan (Previously: 3) 15-2 Season Record & 13-2 in 6A District 28 , Final Match will be played on Fri. Nov. 13

#6 San Antonio Clark (Previously: 7) 12-4 Season & 6A District 28 Record

#7 San Antonio Madison (Previously: 6) 13-4 Season Record & 11-4 in 6A District 28

#8 New Braunfels (Previously: 8) 14-3 Season Record & 12-2 on the District, 6A Region IV, District 27 Runner-Up

#9 San Antonio Harlan (Previously: 10) 13-3 Season Record & 12-2 on the District, 6A Region IV District 29 Runner-Up

#10 Alamo Heights (Previously: 9) 14-2 Season Record & 13-2 in 5A District 26, Final Match will be played Fri. Nov. 13

Honorable Mentions: Medina Valley, Schertz Clemens, San Antonio Churchill, Kerrville Tivy, Cibolo Steele, McCollum, East Central, Boerne Champion, San Antonio Lanier, San Antonio Taft, Seguin

Follow the Brackets here!

