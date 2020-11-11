Basketball's Back: VYPE's UIL 26-5A Girls Basketball District Breakdown

The 2020 VYPE Austin and VYPE San Antonio high school girls basketball season preview continues with the area's UIL 26-5A district breakdown. Check it out below and stay tuned for more area preseason coverage in the coming days.



Big thanks to all the Central Texas and South Texas programs and players who participated in VYPE's third annual preseason boys and girls basketball photoshoots for the Austin and San Antonio markets, the coaches who submitted information about their teams, Hill Country Indoor and San Antonio Christian School for allowing VYPE Media to host another event at your facilities, and Whataburger and Ballogy for your partnerships.

UIL 26-5A Girls Basketball Preview

San Antonio Veterans Memorial has a 2020 UIL 5A state championship game finish, a 2018 UIL 4A state title game appearance, a 2019 UIL 5A Region IV final result and a trio of 30-plus win seasons in its first three varsity years. The Patriots plan to move closer to the season's ultimate prize by leaning on first-team all-district athlete Marley Rokas, second-team all-district player Reinha Williams and all-district honorable mention Daelah Edwards this year.

Kerrville Tivy nearly extended its UIL state final four streak to three seasons before ending its 2019-2020 campaign with 25 wins and a UIL 5A Region IV final appearance, and has a lot going for it in the 2020-2021 frame with first-team all-district athlete Ashlee Zirkel and second-team all-district player Ashlynn Way expected to lead the Antlers.

Boerne Champion marched to the UIL 5A Region IV Quarterfinal after finishing fourth in the tough UIL 26-5A district and winning 26 games last season and can top that because head coach Marsha Hammond has already led it to 110 victories and there's notable on-court returns in first-team all-district athlete Khiara Flugence, second-team all-district players Hannah Barraza and Addisen King, all-district honorable mention Kristen Borgerding and another important contributor in Emerson Deberry.



Photo by VYPE Media's Bradley Collier.

Dripping Springs is another team with multi-round postseason aspirations this season because it advanced to the UIL 5A Region IV bi-district round and won 28 games during the 2019-2020 campaign and have important returners in all-region athlete and UIL 25-5A Offensive MVP Corbyn Davis, first-team all-district player Caroline Gamble, Trinity University commit Ally Beck, second-team all-district contributor Teagan Huslig and all-district honorable mention Ashleigh Aksamit.

Photo by VYPE Media's Bradley Collier.

New Braunfels Canyon battled a competitive UIL 26-6A district en route to winning 19 games and finishing fifth in the group last season. Its drop from UIL 6A to UIL 5A and playmakers in second-team all-district athlete Emery Black and district honorable mentions Chayse Goetz and Kyla Malone will keep its playoff window open for the 2020-2021 campaign.



Other contenders are a Seguin squad that won 14 games in the 2019-2020 season and still has notable athletes in second-team all-district players Reese Brittain and Tresalyn Roberts, an Alamo Heights attack led by all-district honorable mentions Mandee Brown, Robin Giles and Reese Stephens, a second-team all-district player Grace Duray-led Kyle Lehman can take advantage of its drop from UIL 6A to UIL 5A and a first-year varsity program in Buda Johnson that serves an athletic Hays County community.

