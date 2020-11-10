Xfinity Sports Desk: Here’s what to watch for this week in Houston sports

HOUSTON – Hello from the Xfinity Sports Desk and KPRC Channel 2 Sports.

TEXANS

The Texans got their second win on the season with a 27-25 win over the Jaguars on Sunday. Deshaun Watson finished with 281 passing yards and two touchdowns.

Also, 10-year Veteran JJ Watt recorded his 100th career sack. Now the Texans look forward to preparing for the Cleveland Browns, who are dealing with some COVID-19 issues. Quarterback Baker Mayfield was placed on the reserve/COVID-19 list after he came in contact with a staff member who tested positive for the virus. Let’s see if this will have any effect on Sunday’s game in Cleveland.

AGGIES

The Aggies dominated the Gamecocks this past weekend with a 48-3 victory. Senior Quarterback Kellen Mond broke Texas A&M’s all-time touchdown record throwing his 68th TD pass of his career. Aggies moved up two spots in the AP polls to #5 in the country. The Aggies will take on Tennessee this Saturday on the road.

UH FOOTBALL

The Cougars had a tough task this past weekend facing No. 6 Cincinnati. After a 38-10 loss, the Cougars look to rebound at home this Saturday as they square off with South Florida at 2 p.m.

