The Playmakers of Pasadena ISD powered by Texas Citizens Bank

We've been on the field for a while now, so let's take a look at some players we've been watching in Pasadena ISD.

Je'lin Samuels, Sam Rayburn @jelin_samuels

One of the more interesting athletes in Houston is Je'lin Samuels at Sam Rayburn HS in Pasadena. He has come off the basketball court and landed on the DL for the Texans. The 6-foot-8, 230-pounder is a dual-sport athlete, starting for the basketball team as well.

He has picked up nine offers in a month. The most recent coming from Ole Miss. He has committed to SMU but also has offers from UH, Colorado, Arizona State and Incarnate Word.

​Cameron Gray, Dobie @Suavecamo

The Dobie Longhorns have it going. In the middle of their success is QB Cameron Gray. The 5-foot-11 QB has directed his team to an undefeated season. Sure, Dobie can run the ball, but Gray is a stud at 2022 QB who can run and throw. He is trending.



​Kolbey Taylor, Pasadena Memorial @kolbeyT2021

Kolbey Taylor of Pasadena Memorial is a talented football prospect. He is a safety and can flip to the offensive side of the ball at WR. He recently picked up an offer from Wyoming.

Liza Ayala, Pasadena @LizaAyala19

Junior Liza Ayala has been a bright spot for the Pasadena Eagles volleyball team this season. The middle blocker really plays all the way around. She's solid on defense and is an offensive threat in the middle and outside.

​Kaely Richardson, Pasadena Memorial

Kaely Richardson is the hammer at Pasadena Memorial. The junior outside hitter has the Mavs in third place in District 22-6A, which is good enough for the postseason. She led the team in kills and also is a good defender.