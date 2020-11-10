Texas A&M football postpones game against Tennessee after positive COVID-19 tests, SEC says

COLLEGE STATION, Texas – The Southeastern Conference announced Tuesday that Saturday’s game between Texas A&M and Tennesse has been postponed due to positive COVID-19 tests.

The SEC also postponed the Alabama-LSU game for the same reason.

Officials said contact-tracing and subsequent quarantine of individuals within the LSU and A&M football programs.

SEC officials did not disclose how many players or staff members tested positive for the virus.