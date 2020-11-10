Frassati Volleyball Wins Bi-District Playoff

The Frassati Catholic Falcons Volleyball team won a big Bi-District Playoff game against the St. Augustine Lady Knights on Saturday, and will move on to the Area Championships against St. Michael Catholic Academy in Austin this week. The Falcons won in four with strong performances all around including the game ending block by Cat Briers and Alexis Bodunrin.

The team started out a little shaky, and found themselves in a hole early in game one. They quickly hit their stride and closed the gap, winning the first game in exciting come-from-behind fashion, 26-24.

The Falcons kept a small but steady lead through game two, and managed to hold on to to win 27-25. St. Augustine wasn't ready to go home quite yet, and came out swinging in game three. The Falcons dropped that set 13-25.



Game four was point-for-point the whole way, and the Falcons prevailed 25-23, ending with a big block by Cat Briers and Alexis Bodunrin.



Looking ahead, the Falcons take on St. Michael's Catholic Academy in Austin on either Tuesday 11/10 or Wednesday 11/11.