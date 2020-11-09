VYPE Football Rankings (Week 7): Tompkins Makes Big Moves

History was made over the weekend as Tompkins knocked off Katy for the program's most signature win. It broke a streak of 75-consecutive district win by the Katy Tigers.

So, what else happened?

Cy-Fair moves to No. 3 after beating ranked Memorial. Oak Ridge moves out after falling to The Woodlands and College Park moves in from that district. Klein Cain is trending after win over Klein Collins and Oak is out after a loss. Fort Bend Travis is in and the only FBISD school in the Top 20.

In Class 5A, Foster took down Paetow in a No. 1 vs No. 2 matchup. Manvel is good and beat ranked Hightower and Baytown Lee is back in after winning a thriller over Galveston Ball.

So much movement but North Shore and Foster remain constant.

...

THE RANKINGS

VYPE Class 6A Top 20

No. 1 North Shore Mustangs (7-0) Defeated Kingwood 63-6; Next Up Summer Creek

No. 2 Bridgeland Bears (7-0) Defeated Cy Springs 78-14; Next Up Cy Lakes



No. 3 Cy-Fair Bobcats (7-0) Defeated Memorial 31-3

No. 4 Katy Tompkins Falcons (6-0) Defeated Katy 24-19; Bye

No. 5 Tomball Memorial Wildcats (6-0) DNP; Next Up Klein Forest

No. 6 Spring Lions (5-0) DNP; Next Up Aldine

No. 7 Pearland Dawson Eagles (7-0) Defeated Alvin 42-7; Next Up Elsik

No. 8 Pasadena Dobie Longhorns (6-0) Defeated Deer Park 41-21; Next Up Pasadena Memorial

No. 9 Westfield Mustangs (4-1) Beat Nimitz 52-7; Next Up Dekaney

No. 10 Katy Tigers (4-1) Lost to Tompkins 24-19; Next Up Katy Taylor

No. 11 Atascocita Eagles (3-1) Defeated Summer Creek 55-7; Next Up CE King

No. 12. Katy Taylor Mustangs (6-1) Defeated Cinco Ranch 51-14; Next Up Katy

No. 13 CE King Panthers (5-1) DNP; Next up Atascocita

No. 14 Shadow Creek Sharks (3-2) Defeated Elsik 59-0; Next Up Pearland

No. 15 Pearland Oilers (6-1) Defeated Hastings 37-16; Next Up Shadow Creek

No. 16 Clear Springs (5-2) Defeated Brazoswood 34-7; Next Up Dickinson

No. 17 Dickinson Gators (3-1) Beat Clear Brook 66-0; Next Up Clear Springs

No. 18 College Park (5-1) Beat Willis 24-7; Next Up Conroe

No. 19 FB Travis (4-1) Beat 41-7

No. 20 Klein Cain (4-2) Defeated Klein Collins 35-21; Next Up Bye

...

VYPE 5A Top 10

No. 1 Foster Falcons (6-0) Defeated Paetow 28-10

No. 2 Fort Bend Marshall Buffs (6-0) Defeated Austin 63-6; Next Up Willowridge

No. 3 Manvel Mavericks (4-1) Beat Hightower 49-38



No. 4 Magnolia Bulldogs (6-1) Defeated Waller 42-7; Next Up Magnolia West

No. 5 Magnolia West (5-1) DNP; Next Up Magnolia

No. 6 Katy Paetow Panthers (5-1) Lost to Foster 28-10

No. 7 Baytown Lee (5-1) Beat Ball 48-44; Next Up PAM

No. 9 Fort Bend Hightower (3-3) Lost to Manvel 49-38

No. 9 Lake Creek (5-2) Lost to A&M Consolidated 42-28; Next Up Lamar Consol

No. 10 Willowridge (5-0) Bye; Next Up FB Marshall

