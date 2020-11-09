DFW Hoops: 6A Boys/Girls Preseason Rankings

It's that time of year when volleyball playoffs are in full swing, football playoffs are about to get underway and the boys and girls hoops' seasons are set to tip off. This week, we'll provide the Top 10 Preseason Power Rankings for class 6A, 5A, 4A, 3A and private schools.

BOYS



RANK TEAM 2019-20 RECORD* FINISH 1 Duncanville 29-5 State Semifinals** 2 Richardson 34-4 Regional Semifinals 3 Allen 31-5 Area 4 Waxahachie 27-7 Regional Quarterfinals 5 Coppell 29-6 Area 6 Denton Guyer 27-5 Area 7 DeSoto 17-9 Bi-District 8 South Grand Prairie 24-10 Bi-District 9 North Crowley 27-8 Bi-District 10 Prosper 27-7 Bi-District

*based on MaxPreps.com | **2020 playoffs did not finish because of COVID-19



GIRLS





RANK TEAM 2019-20 RECORD* FINISH 1 Duncanville 40-3 State Champion 2 South Grand Prairie 34-5 Regional Quarterfinals 3 Plano 33-5 Regional Finals 4 Hurst LD Bell 30-4 Regional Quarterfinals 5 Arlington Martin 35-5 Regional Semifinals 6 Garland Sachse 29-7 Regional Quarterfinals 7 Denton Guyer 31-6 Area 8 McKinney 22-11 State Semifinals 9 DeSoto 32-3 Regional Quarterfinals 10 North Crowley 22-12 Area

*based on MaxPreps.com