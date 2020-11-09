DFW Hoops: 6A Boys/Girls Preseason Rankings

It's that time of year when volleyball playoffs are in full swing, football playoffs are about to get underway and the boys and girls hoops' seasons are set to tip off. This week, we'll provide the Top 10 Preseason Power Rankings for class 6A, 5A, 4A, 3A and private schools.
BOYS
|RANK
|TEAM
|2019-20 RECORD*
|FINISH
|1
|Duncanville
|29-5
|State Semifinals**
|2
|Richardson
|34-4
|Regional Semifinals
|3
|Allen
|31-5
|Area
|4
|Waxahachie
|27-7
|Regional Quarterfinals
|5
|Coppell
|29-6
|Area
|6
|Denton Guyer
|27-5
|Area
|7
|DeSoto
|17-9
|Bi-District
|8
|South Grand Prairie
|24-10
|Bi-District
|9
|North Crowley
|27-8
|Bi-District
|10
|Prosper
|27-7
|Bi-District
*based on MaxPreps.com | **2020 playoffs did not finish because of COVID-19
GIRLS
|RANK
|TEAM
|2019-20 RECORD*
|FINISH
|1
|Duncanville
|40-3
|State Champion
|2
|South Grand Prairie
|34-5
|Regional Quarterfinals
|3
|Plano
|33-5
|Regional Finals
|4
|Hurst LD Bell
|30-4
|Regional Quarterfinals
|5
|Arlington Martin
|35-5
|Regional Semifinals
|6
|Garland Sachse
|29-7
|Regional Quarterfinals
|7
|Denton Guyer
|31-6
|Area
|8
|McKinney
|22-11
|State Semifinals
|9
|DeSoto
|32-3
|Regional Quarterfinals
|10
|North Crowley
|22-12
|Area
*based on MaxPreps.com