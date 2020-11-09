4 Big Takeaways from Week 11/Week 6

What an exciting week of football that just hit us, and after the dust settled, we have some zone champions, playoff teams set for 4A and below and some very eye-popping blowouts. Let's look back at some of the most intriguing headlines from the week that was.

The Belt Line 3-Peat

For the third straight season, Cedar Hill won the Battle of the Belt Line and for the second straight year, the game came down to the wire as Cedar Hill took down DeSoto 49-42. Cedar Hill, which entered the week ranked No. 10 in the state, got 389 total yards and six total touchdowns from its 4-star, dual-threat quarterback, Kaidon Salter.

The win gave Cedar Hill the 11-6A Zone B title and re-validated its legitimacy as a top team in the state. It knocked off Arlington to start the delayed year and then follow that up by taking down reigning 5A DII state champion Aledo on the road. This win just shows Cedar Hill will be a threat in the playoffs.

Celebrate Like it's 2011

With three games left on the schedule, and sitting at 4-1 in 7-5A DII play, it's looking very likely that Frisco Liberty will be in the playoffs. A win in any of the three games left - at home against Princeton, on the road against Denison and a home finale against Lovejoy - will clinch that playoff spot. With the way quarterback Keldric Luster and his favorite target, Evan Stewart, play together, Liberty could very well be the district champion. It would need some help, but it's very possible

Sprinter's Finish

Take a breath, Nevada Community. Due to scheduling issues, Community opted to take advantage of a UIL rule that requires at least five days between games, which meant Community played all four district games in a 17-day span. Community's 44-23 win on Saturday propelled it to the playoffs, which so happened to be the last 4A DII playoff spot left, according to Texas Football's Matt Stepp.

Now, Community gets five days between games before taking to the road to open the playoffs against No. 10 Glen Rose on Friday.

Rowling Rowlett

Who says you need a pre-district schedule? Let's just go straight into district play, at least if you're Rowlett. Needing a second half comeback against Garland, including a 14-2 run in the 4th quarter, Rowlett was able to finish its zone schedule 3-0 and will get North Garland in its seeding game this coming week. It's quite the turn for a team that was hit by COVID and saw its schedule very delayed.

