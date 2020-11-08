3 things to watch Sunday in the Texans vs. Jags game

The Houston Texans and Jacksonvile Jaguars are both 1-6, with Houston’s only win coming against Jacksonville. This game will look a little different than the first game with the Jaguars bringing in a new quarterback.

WELCOME JAKE LUTON

The Jaguars have deployed Gardner Minshew against the Texans the past few games, but Minshew is out with a thumb injury. Enter Jake Luton. The rookie from Oregon State is getting the shot over veteran backup Mike Glennon for his first NFL start. Luton prepared to start during the Jaguars bye week and won’t have to deal with two of the Texans top pass rushers as Whitney Mercilus and Jacob Martin will miss the game.

Watch for the Texans to blitz the rookie heavily.

DAVID JOHNSON BREAKOUT GAME?

The Texans running back has been wholly disappointing in 2020, and hasn’t looked nearly as quick as he did in his All-Pro 2016 season. Johnson will always be tied to one of the worst deals in franchise history, but this game is one he could break out. Johnson hasn’t broken 100 yards this year, but the closest he got came vs. Jacksonville in the Texans only win. The Texans are projected to win this game, and we all know Houston loves to run the ball on early downs (even to its detriment). Johnson had 17 carries vs. Jacksonville at NRG Stadium, and should get plenty of opportunities.

ROVING WITHOUT ROBY

The Texans are missing the team’s best cover corner, as Bradley Roby didn’t make the trip due to reasons unclear (although it’s been reported they were disciplinary). Roby is a massive step up from every other cornerback on the Texans roster. When Roby got hurt vs. Green Bay, Davante Adams feasted on every other cornerback. Vernon Hargreaves and Phillip Gaines are overmatched vs. any team’s #1 receiver. If Luton can get going, watch for D.J. Chark to have a big game,