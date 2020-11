KPRC Friday Football Frenzy Plays of the Week are back.

Here are the Week 7 Plays of the Week:

Bronze: Klein Wide Receiver Markel Hall returns a punt 75 yards down the sideline for a touchdown.

Silver: George Ranch pulls off trickery with the backup kicker drilling a successful onside kick, leading to a long touchdown pass the very next play.

Gold: Rayburn running back Agustin Paniagua breaks a couple of tackles on his way to a 74 yard rushing touchdown.