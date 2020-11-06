DFW Football: Week 11/Week 6 Friday Quick Looks

Thursday night included some blowouts, closer-than expected contests and an awesome comeback to clinch a district title. Friday night features a plethora of games including new and old rivalries, powerhouse matchups and many, many more. We break down a few of them here.

#6 DeSoto (4-0, 2-0) vs. #10 Cedar Hill (4-0, 2-0)

The "Battle of Belt Line" has everything on the line Friday night, and is the state's marquee 6A matchup. The winner takes the 11-6A Zone B title as the zone seeding games would be next week and determine the playoff seeds. DeSoto has thoroughly dominated everyone this year, and are very much looking like the 2016 state championship team. Cedar Hill has been good, but quite not as impressive in its wins - though it did take down Aledo.

Big question: Can DeSoto continue its dominant play or will Cedar Hill be able to win this rivalry matchup for the third straight year?



Denton Braswell (4-2, 1-1) vs. #11 Denton Guyer (4-1, 2-0)

It's a brand new rivalry in Denton - at least for this year and next - as Braswell takes on state-ranked Guyer, which is fresh off a last-second win over Prosper last week. Braswell bounced back last week in a big way and has one of the area's, if not state's, highest scoring offense. While Guyer doesn't have that high of an octane offense, its defense is stout and can stymie offenses with the best of them. It's also an intriguing matchup of two head coaches with one being a former offensive coordinator (Cody Moore) under the other (Rodney Webb).

Big question: Can Braswell play well in a high-profile matchup or is Guyer too strong on both sides of the ball?



#2 Highland Park (3-0, 1-0) vs. #7 Longview (5-1, 2-0)

In a 5A DI Top 10 matchup, Highland Park heads east in what a lot of people were highly interested in seeing when the redistricting was announced in February. There's a lot of winning traditions between these two programs. Highland Park has been utterly dominant since it was able to start play, including a 28-point over high-flying Rockwall. After a bad loss to open the season, Longview has rattled off five straight by an average winning margin of 27.6.

Big question: Will Highland Park be able to have another dominant high-profile win or can Longview show it's the real deal?



Arlington Grace Prep (4-1, 2-0) vs. Arlington Pantego Christian (4-0-1, 3-0-1)

It's a big rivalry matchup in Arlington in TAPPS Division III District 1. Both teams have been dominant as of late as Grace Prep has won its four games by an average of 31 points after a 36-0 loss to Flower Mound Coram Deo in the season opener. Meanwhile, Pantego Christian has outscored opponents 191-20 in its four games - its last game was deemed a 0-0 tie.

Big question: Can Grace Prep slow down Pantego's offense or will PCA continue its blowout streak?



Pilot Point (7-2, 4-1) vs. #1 Brock (9-0, 5-0)

The 4-3A Division I title is on the line when Pilot Point meets #1 Brock. These two met in the playoffs last year with Brock winning by 10 in the Regional Semifinals. Brock has won its district games by an average of 59 points a game, including two shutouts over Bowie and Peaster. Pilot Point won by 38 points last week but also has an 18-point loss to Whitesboro, who Brock beat 50-7.

Big question: Will Brock roll over Pilot Point on the way to an undefeated regular season or will Pilot Point play spoiler?



PICKIN' SZN

As a reminder of the picks for the week, it was a 3-0 record from Thursday night (Frisco Lone Star, Euless Trinity and Northwest Eaton).

FRIDAY GAMES

Denton Guyer over Denton Braswell

DeSoto over Cedar Hill

Arlington Martin over Arlington Bowie

Colleyville Heritage over Red Oak

Burleson Centennial over Midlothian

Highland Park over Longview

Grapevine Faith over Fort Worth Christian

South Grand Prairie over Arlingto Sam Houston

Richland over Mansfield Summit

SATURDAY GAMES

Fort Worth Boswell over Fort Worth Chisholm Trail

Pantego Christian over Arlington Grace Prep