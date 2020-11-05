VYPE Football Rankings; Plus 5 Big Storylines this weekend

There are some huge storylines entering this week's play on the Houston high school gridirons.

1. KATY ISD BRAGGING RIGHTS ON THE LINE

It's the battle for District 19-6A as Katy faces Tompkins on Thursday night on the KUBE Game of the Week. It was a BATTLE last year. Katy is coming off a huge win over Dickinson and Tompkins is undefeated entering the contest. Something has to give.

2. "239-0"

Sure, Fort Bend Marshall is known for its offense. But the defense has been on full flex-mode this fall. The Buffs are 5-0 and have outscored their opponents 239-0.

3. The "Mark Schmid Bowl"

I can't remember Oak Ridge being ranked in VYPE's Top 20 and The Woodlands not ranked. Mark Schmid took The Woodlands to a state title game. He was a Highlander lifer. He resigned and AD Danny Long asked him to come back and take over the down-trodden War Eagles a few years later. He took the job and is now leading Oak Ridge to new heights. But can he get that signature win over his former team?

4. No. 1 vs No. 2

Foster has been roasting opponents to give them the No. 1 ranking. Katy Paetow? Who? They are No. 2 and face Foster. We will find out very quickly if they are ready for Foster and the big stage. Foster flies past Paetow.

5. The Newcomers

Welcome Memorial, CE King, Oak Ridge and Willowridge back to the rankings. Memorial faces No. 4 Cy-Fair and Oak Ridge faces The Woodlands. Can they stay relevant against the big boys?

THE RANKINGS

VYPE Class 6A Top 20

No. 1 North Shore Mustangs (6-0) Defeated Humble 55-6; Next Up Kingwood

No. 2 Katy Tigers (4-0) Beat Dickinson 49-7; Next Up Tompkins

No. 3 Bridgeland Bears (6-0) Defeated Cy Park 62-20; Next Up Cy Springs

No. 4 Cy-Fair Bobcats (6-0) Defeated Northbrook 80-0; Next Up Memorial

No. 5 Tomball Memorial Wildcats (6-0) Defeated Klein 29-14; BYE

No. 6 Spring Lions (5-0) Beat Davis 50-6; Bye

No. 7 Pearland Dawson Eagles (6-0) Defeated Strake Jesuit 50-7; Next Up Alvin

No. 8 Pasadena Dobie Longhorns (5-0) Defeated Pasadena 62-0; Next Up Deer Park

No. 9 Katy Tompkins Falcons (5-0) Defeated Morton Ranch 48-0; Next Up No. 2 Katy

No. 10 Westfield Mustangs (3-1) Beat MacArthur 65-0, Next Up Nimitz

No. 11 Atascocita Eagles (2-1) Defeated Kingwood 48-10; Next Up Summer Creek

No. 12. Katy Taylor Mustangs (5-1) Mayde Creek 56-2; Next Up Cinco Ranch

No. 13 CE King Panthers (5-1) Beat Summer Creek 49-14; Bye

No. 14. Klein Oak (2-1) DNP; Up Next Tomball

No. 15 Shadow Creek Sharks (2-2) Defeated Alvin 51-0; Next Up Elsik

No. 16 Pearland Oilers (5-1) Defeated Alief Taylor 26-7; Next Up Hastings

No. 17 Clear Springs (4-2) Defeated Clear Creek 33-7; Next Up Brazoswood

No. 18 Dickinson Gators (2-1) Lost to Katy 49-7; Up Next Clear Brook

No. 19 Memorial Mustangs (5-1) Beat Stratford 17-10; Next Up Cy-Fair

No. 20 Oak Ridge War Eagles (4-1) Beat Conroe 38-14; Next Up The Woodlands

Others to Watch: College Park, Heights

VYPE 5A Top 10

No. 1 Foster Falcons (4-0) Defeated Kempner 41-0; Up Next Paetow

No. 2 Katy Paetow Panthers (5-0) Defeated Terry 45-0; Next Up Foster

No. 3 Fort Bend Marshall Buffs (5-0) Defeated Sharpstown 62-0; Next Up Austin

No. 4 Manvel Mavericks (3-1) DNP; Next Up Hightower

No. 5 Magnolia Bulldogs (5-1) Defeated Caney Creek 56-0; Next Waller

No. 6 Fort Bend Hightower (3-2) Beat Angleton 65-45; Up Next Manvel

No. 7 Lake Creek (5-1) Defeated Rudder 61-27; Next Up A&M Consolidated

No. 8 Magnolia West (5-1) Defeated Waller 56-28; Open

No. 9 La Porte (3-1) Bye; Next Up Friendswood

No. 10 Willowridge (5-0) Beat Austin 36-28; Bye