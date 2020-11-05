THE FAB 5: In the state football conversation from SETX

Southeast Texas is showing up on the statewide radar as usual, right?

As the high school season bobs and weaves through the Covid situation, five teams are emerging as legit title contenders.

Here are the Fab Five in order of state chances.

...

No. 1 THE MUSTANGS ROLL ON

West Orange-Stark Mustangs, Class 4A-DII

Coach Cornel Thompson's secret to success? Run, run, run and play tough defense. The Stangs are 6-0 and look the part to come out of SETX and reach Arlington. Could they win No. 5? It would be their first since 2016.

…

No. 2 ROW THE BOAT

East Chambers Bucs, Class 3A-DI

Coach Ross Sutherland have the Bucs rowing in all one direction. Sophomore QB Jacoby Perrault is steady on the ground and through the air. Ernest Ceasar is a handful at RB with over 1,300 yards. The 8-0 Bucs will finish up district undefeated and then it's off to the postseason. Two years ago, EC made school history reaching the State Quarters. Can this year be better?

…

No. 3 GROUND AND POUND

Newton Eagles, Class 3A-DII



After playing up and taking their lumps against state powers West Orange-Stark and Jasper, Newton is rolling through their district. Rolling with a running game led by Deanthony Gatson, who has already rushed for 1,400 yards.

...

No. 4 THE DOGS ON THE PROWL

Jasper Bulldogs, Class 4A-DII



Coach Barbay has them going again. Their only loss is to No. 1 in the state Carthage. Carl Limbrick has run for over 1,400 yards and Andre Thomas is a great compliment.

...

No. 5 REMEMBER THE TITANS?

Port Arthur Memorial, Class 5A

Break up PA-M. The Titans are rolling and will go undefeated in the regular season. How far can they go in the postseason, however? The defense is legit with Jordon Thomas and Jaylon Guilbeau. Will they have enough offense when they face the big boys of Class 5A.



