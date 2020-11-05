Players to watch in Houston Open

HOUSTON, – The PGA Tour scheduling shuffle, due to the COVID-19 pandemic, benefitted the Houston Open, which is now gaining a title sponsor and its old spot the week before the Masters. This confluence of events drew an exceptional field to Houston.

Here’s a look at some of the players to watch at the Houston Open:

DUSTIN JOHNSON

The World No. 1 is coming off a FedEx Cup win, which was shortly followed up by about with COVID-19. This is Johnson’s first tournament back after spending 11 days in isolation and will attack the course as a favorite.

Johnson’s game fits Memorial Park, as he can bomb it far and is typically a good putter on Bermuda. DJ is the favorite for a reason.

BROOKS KOEPKA

The four-time major winner helped design the golf course, so he should know his way around better than any golfer. Koepka is still recovering from a knee injury that forced him to miss the U.S. Open, an event he’s won twice. Memorial Park will be a good test to see how healthy Koepka is before he heads to Augusta next week.

CAMERON SMITH

The Aussie had a powerful run in 2019 before struggling for a good portion of 2020. Smith has played much better as of late. Smith won the Sony Open in January and has made the cut in both majors. Smith putts well on Bermuda and has had a hot run of form, finishing 4th and 11th in his last two tournaments.

SAM BURNS

If you want a long shot to watch, Burns fits the course well and has been one of the top players in Strokes Gained off the tee. He’s also a solid putter, but a poor scrambler. He’s played relatively well as of late, making 3 of 4 cuts and finishing top 35 in all three of those events including a top 10.