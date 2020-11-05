Another Texans player tests positive for COVID-19 for second week straight, spokesperson says

HOUSTON – Another Houston Texans player has tested positive for COVID-19, the team said Thursday.

The team released a statement saying they were informed last night of the player’s diagnosis and they’ve been in contact with medical experts and the NFL.

According to the Texans, the player was immediately self-isolated and they’ve begun contact tracing.

“The health and safety of our team, as well as our entire staff, are of (the) highest priority,” the statement said.

“We were informed last night that a Texans player has tested positive for COVID-19. In consultation with the NFL and medical experts, we have made the decision to close the facility and conduct all operations virtually today. The player immediately self-isolated and contact tracing has begun. We will follow the NFL’s intensive protocols and guidance regarding the team’s operations. The health and safety of our team, as well as our entire staff, are of (the) highest priority.”