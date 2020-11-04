VYPE Class 5A/6A Helmet Stickers powered by Houston Methodist Orthopedics & Sports Medicine: Week 6 (Oct. 29-31)

Welcome to a new VYPE feature for the 2020 football season - VYPE Helmet Stickers powered by Houston Methodist Orthopedics & Sports Medicine! Every week, VYPE will scour the stat sheets of the previous week and find the top performers.



Class 6A and 5A teams went into Week 6 and wow there were some amazing performances! See who earned VYPE Helmet Stickers this week. Here are the selections.

Kameron Kincheon (@DaRealDealKam), C.E. King

C.E. King improved to 5-1 overall and 2-0 in district play and a big reason has been the play of Kameron Kincheon at quarterback. Last week against Summer Creek, Kincheon went 13 of 21 for 198 yards and three touchdowns in the win. He also rushed for another 56 yards.

Waymon Finley (@BxllFinley), Eisenhower

In a come-from-behind victory over Nimitz last week, Waymon Finley is what made the offense go for IKE. Finley finished with 252 yards and two scores on 19 carries for the Eagles.

Casey Shorter (@caseyshorter22), Katy Taylor

Casey Shorter had a monster day against Mayde Creek last week. Shorter, the Army-commit, carried the ball 21 times for 171 yards and two scores. Shorter has the luxury of running behind a line that consists of Texas-commit Hayden Conner and national-recruit Bryce Foster. With a hole big enough for a truck to drive through, Shorter can just turn on the jets and go.

Ky Woods (@KyWoods28), Clear Springs

Clear Springs defeated Clear Creek 33-7 last week, which pushed their record to 4-2 overall and 3-0 in district. A big piece to that win was the running of Ky Woods. He busted loose for 177 yards and three touchdowns on 18 carries for the Chargers. Six games into the season, Woods has rushed for more than 500 yards and nine touchdowns. He has also eclipsed the 100-yard mark three times.

Jalen Davis (@Jalen28davis), Katy

Katy is doing what Katy does. Play defense and run the football. Jalen Davis has been a catalyst to the running game. Against Dickinson in a monster 49-7 victory, Davis rushed for 121 yards and two scores on 13 carries for the Tigers. Katy takes on Tompkins this week and Davis will have to be big again this week for the Tigers.

Joseph Manjack IV (@JosephManjack), Tomball Memorial

Tomball Memorial is 6-0 on the season and is coming off a 29-14 win over Klein. Once again it was the Joseph Manjack IV show. He went 7 of 16 for 125 yards through the air and then had 255 yards and three scores on 21 carries on the ground. He is a load to bring down and a problem for opposing defenses. Manjack has picked up offers from USC, Utah and University of Houston in the past week.

