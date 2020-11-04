VYPE Austin UIL 6A & 5A Volleyball Rankings (11/4)

The 2020 VYPE Austin high school volleyball season coverage continues with updated area UIL 6A and UIL 5A rankings. Check them out below and stay tuned for more area coverage in the coming days.



VYPE Austin UIL 6A Top 10 Volleyball Rankings:

#1 Lake Travis: 12-0 (Previous: #1)

#2 Austin High: 14-3 (Previous: #3)

#3 Austin Vandegrift: 13-3 (Previous: #4)

#4 Round Rock Cedar Ridge: 16-5 (Previous: #2)

#5 Harker Heights: 11-2 (Previous: #6)

#6 Westlake: 8-3 (Previous: #5)

#7 Round Rock: 10-5 (Previous: #9)

#8 Killeen Ellison: 9-5 (Previous: #10)

#9 San Marcos: 9-5 (Previous: NR)

#10 Copperas Cove: 8-6 (Previous: NR)

Fell out: Killeen Shoemaker: 8-6 (Previous: #7) and Cedar Park Vista Ridge: 9-7 (Previous: #8)

Honorable Mentions: Round Rock Stony Point (9-5), Austin Bowie (8-7), Round Rock Westwood (10-11), Belton (7-10) and Hays (6-9)

Photo by Henry Huey for VYPE Media.

VYPE Austin UIL 5A Top 10 Volleyball Rankings:



#1 Cedar Park: 13-3 (Previous: #1)

#2 Austin Ann Richards School for Young Women Leaders: 14-0 (Previous: #3)

#3 Dripping Springs: 12-4 (Previous: #2)

#4 Pflugerville Hendrickson: 12-3 (Previous: #4)

#5 Leander Rouse: 10-6 (Previous: #5)

#6 Liberty Hill: 14-4 (Previous: #6)

#7 Austin Anderson: 12-1 (Previous: #7)

#8 Austin McCallum: 11-3 (Previous: #10)

#9 Pflugerville Connally: 11-6 (Previous: #9)

Photo by Henry Huey for VYPE Media.

#10 Georgetown: 10-9 (Previous: #8)



Honorable Mentions: Lockhart (8-9), Leander (9-11), Pflugerville Weiss (8-10), Pflugerville (7-10) and Georgetown East View (7-11)

Photo by Henry Huey for VYPE Media.

