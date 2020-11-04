Texas High School Coaches Association announces partnership with the Jones Family & Dallas Cowboys

SAN MARCOS, TEXAS (November 3, 2020)

The Texas High School Coaches Association (THSCA) has partnered with The Dallas Cowboys and the University Interscholastic League (UIL) to celebrate 100 years of UIL Texas High School Football with an in-kind gift of promotional assets valued at more than $1,000,000. The partnership will showcase the game of football and all its rich history from youth to the professional level through a variety of sponsorship and programming elements during the 2020 season.

The Dallas Cowboys have a longstanding relationship with Texas high school football in which AT&T Stadium has been home to the UIL State Championships since 2010 and the Cowboys have hosted over 600 regular season and playoff high school games dating back to the early 70's at Texas Stadium. The 100th season of UIL football is a special opportunity to demonstrate the value behind these relationships and celebrate high school football across the State of Texas.

"The Texas High School Coaches Association is very excited to announce our partnership with the Dallas Cowboys. It will be the largest sponsorship in THSCA history, and we are proud to join the Dallas Cowboys in the celebration of 100 Years of UIL Texas High School Football," says Joe Martin, Executive Director of the THSCA. "We look forward to a long-term relationship with the Cowboys that will include tackling certification,The Rock Mentoring Program as well as new Leadership, Diversity and Inclusion opportunities for Texas high school coaches.

"Through various community programs and initiatives, Texas high school football coaches will have the opportunity to take part in mentorships, character development and health and safety programs that will provide educational resources, curriculum and certifications to those who participate.

The Dallas Cowboys will utilize a wide variety of digital and tangible assets including a video content series, community programming and events to promote and celebrate the 100th anniversary. The video series, scheduled to be released this week, will highlight the unique relationships between the Cowboys, their partners and Texas high school football over the years, while celebrating the game itself.

"High school football in Texas represents passion, heritage and tradition," said Charlotte Jones, Dallas Cowboys Executive Vice President and Chief Brand Officer. "It spans generations of families in communities that reach from Texarkana to El Paso, and the Dallas Cowboys are proud to join the Texas High School Coaches Association in recognizing the 100 years of high school football in Texas. We believe the importance and impact of the game has never been stronger as we move through these challenging times."





About the Texas High School Coaches Association: The Texas High School Coaches' Association (THSCA) is the principal advocate and leadership organization forTexas high school coaches. The THSCA provides the highest quality representation, education, and services to Texas high School coaches and affiliate members by enhancing the professionalism of coaches and the schools they represent. Our mission statement is simply this: To help and serve our Texas high school coaches as they work to help and serve our student athletes. "HELPING COACHES TO HELP KIDS." For more information on THSCA visit www.thsca.com

About Gene and Jerry Jones Family Foundation: In the area of community service, Gene and Jerry Jones Family Foundation's mission is built upon an overall philosophy of helping those who don't have the strength, the resources or the means to help themselves. Asa sports entity that has enjoyed unprecedented success and recognition for six decades, the Dallas Cowboys feel a very strong obligation to transfer that championship tradition and the magic that it creates toward the bigger purpose of making a difference in the community. More information about the Dallas Cowboys is available at www.dallascowboys.com.

About the University Interscholastic League: The University Interscholastic League (UIL) was created by The University of Texas at Austin to provide leadership and guidance to public school debate and athletic teachers. Since 1910 the UIL has grown into the largest inter-school organization of its kind in the world. The UIL continues to operate as part of the University of Texas, under the auspices of the Vice President for Diversity & Community Engagement. The UIL exists to provide educational extracurricular academic, athletic, and music contests. The initials UIL have come to represent quality educational competition administered by school people on an equitable basis. More information about the UIL can be found at https://www.uiltexas.org

