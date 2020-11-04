On Top: VYPE San Antonio 6A & 5A Football Rankings (11/4)

Things are moving around quite a bit as the season enters the final stretch. This past weekend hosted several upsets and some big performances by teams shaking up the rankings. See where we have the teams lined out following a great weekend of Texas High School Football.

VYPE San Antonio UIL 6A Football Rankings 11/4:

#1 Converse Judson (Previously: 2)

#2 San Antonio Johnson (Previously: 3)

#3 Smithson Valley (Previously: 5)

#4 San Antonio Reagan (Previously: 6)

#5 Cibolo Steele (Previously: 8)

#6 New Braunfels (Previously: 9)

#7 San Antonio Warren (Previously: NR)

#8 San Antonio Brennan (Previously: 1)

#9 San Antonio Roosevelt (Previously: NR)

#10 San Antonio Wagner (Previously: 4)

VYPE San Antonio UIL 5A Football Rankings 11/4:

#1 Boerne Champion (Previously: 1)

#2 San Antonio Southside (Previously: 2)

#3 New Braunfels Canyon (Previously: 4)

#4 Alamo Heights (Previously: 5)

#5 Seguin (Previously: 3)

#6 Brackenridge (Previously: 6)

#7 San Antonio Veterans Memorial (Previously: 7)

#8 San Antonio Burbank (Previously: 8)

#9 Southwest Legacy (Previously: 10)

#10 Floresville (Previously: NR)

UIL 6A, UIL 5A Division I and UIL 5A Division II Honorable Mentions: San Antonio Brandeis, San Antonio Clemens, San Antonio Madison, San Antonio Stevens, Helotes O'Connor, San Antonio Churchill, Medina Valley, San Antonio Taft, San Antonio Clark, San Antonio Jay

