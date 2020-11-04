On Point: San Antonio UIL 5A/6A Volleyball Rankings 11/4

Some great matchups over the week, and more are to be expected in the coming days. O'Connor remains undefeated, having not lost a set, and Brandeis comes out on top once again over Reagan. Madison and Clark will matchup again Friday night in what is sure to be an exciting match, and Smithson Valley looks to keep its winning streak alive. See below for where the VYPE Rankings shook out after the last week.

Photo by VYPE Bradley Collier

VYPE San Antonio UIL 5A/6A Top 10 Volleyball Rankings (11/4):



#1 Helotes O'Connor (Previously: 1)

#2 San Antonio Brandeis (Previously: 3)

#3 San Antonio Reagan (Previously: 2)

#4 Smithson Valley (Previously: 4)

#5 New Braunfels Canyon (Previously: 6)

#6 San Antonio Madison (Previously: 5)

#7 San Antonio Clark (Previously: 7)

#8 New Braunfels (Previously: 9)

#9 Alamo Heights (Previously: 8)

#10 San Antonio Harlan (Previously: 10)

Honorable Mentions: Medina Valley, Schertz Clemens, San Antonio Churchill, Kerrville Tivy, Cibolo Steele, East Central, Boerne Champion, San Antonio Lanier, San Antonio Taft, Seguin

For more sports coverage, follow VYPE (VYPE Texas Facebook and @VYPESATX Instagram/Twitter) on social media.

Looking to get more involved? Check out ShopVYPE for fresh gear that supports local schools and the VYPE U Ambassador Program. To sign up for the VYPE U Program, apply at VYPEU.com.